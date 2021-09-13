

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Industrial gases company Linde Plc (LIN) announced Monday plans to increase production capacity at its air separation plant in Mims, Florida, to meet rapidly growing demand for industrial gases.



Through its investment, Linde will increase capacity at Mims by almost 50% to supply its contracted customers across all end markets, including aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, food processing and water treatment.



The project to expand capacity is expected to be completed in 2023. It follows a similar project in 2020, when Linde doubled the production capacity of Mims through the start-up of an additional air separation unit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LINDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de