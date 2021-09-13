Altona Rare Earths Plc - Result of AGM

13 September 2021

ALTONA RARE EARTHS PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

RESULT OF AGM

Altona (AQSE: ANR), a Rare Earths mining company focused on the evaluation and development of projects in Africa, announces that, at its AGM, held earlier today, all resolutions were passed.

For further information, please visit www.altonaRE.com or contact:

Altona Rare Earths Plc

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Martin Wood, Non-Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7880 787 080

Optiva Securities (Broker)

Hal Norwood +44 (0) 20 3411 1882

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser )

Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels +44 (0) 20 3772 0021

Company Information

Altona Rare Earths Plc is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals in Africa. It acquired its first rare earths mining asset, the Monte Muambe Project in northwest Mozambique in June 2021.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to Aquis Stock Exchange on 1 February 2019. A copy of its Admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the Aquis Rules for Issuers.