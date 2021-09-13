NeoDynamics demonstrates NeoNavia live at congresses

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoDynamics has demonstrated its novel biopsy system NeoNavia at two scientific congresses in Austria and Switzerland in September. The system was very well received by physicians participating in the congresses that marked a return towards a more normal market environment.

"We are excited to finally demonstrate our novel biopsy system NeoNavia to a broader audience at these two congresses, as is customary when introducing a new product in the market. The team has engaged with practitioners from a wide range of clinics and has received very positive feedback on our novel system," says CEO Anna Eriksrud.

Due to the pandemic, NeoDynamics has been limited to demonstrating NeoNavia mainly at workshops specifically arranged for certain clinics. The opportunity to demonstrate the system to a broader group of specialists is expected to facilitate the ongoing launch of the product. The two annual senology congresses focus on science of the breast, gathering specialists from across both countries. Apart from demonstrations, NeoDynamics arranged a workshop and also did a scientific poster presentation at the events.

"We are delighted about the great interest for NeoNavia and how well the product is received. Physicians were impressed by how versatile and easy to handle the system is and were truly enthusiastic about the size of tissue samples," says Country Manager Renate Reiss.

NeoNavia is a novel biopsy system with an innovative pulse technology for ultrasound-guided tissue sampling. It is designed to offer clinicians and patients accurate lesion targeting and high tissue yield for correct diagnosis and individualized treatment.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Eriksrud, CEO NeoDynamics AB, phone +46708 444 966 or e-mail anna.eriksrud@neodynamics.com

About NeoDynamics

NeoDynamics AB (publ) is a Swedish Medical Technology Company dedicated to advancing diagnosis and care of breast cancer. The company's first product NeoNavia, a new innovative pulse biopsy system for ultrasound guided tissue sampling, is currently being introduced to the market. The biopsy system is built on a patented pulse technology, based on research at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. NeoNavia is evaluated for breast cancer diagnosis at leading clinics in UK, Germany, and Sweden. The pulse biopsy system has been used for tissue sampling in breast and axilla in over 500 patients.

About NeoNavia

NeoNavia is a modern biopsy system with a completely new patented pulse technology intended for ultrasound-guided tissue sampling. It consists of a base unit, a handheld driver and three different types of biopsy needles. Each needle type is driven by the pulse technology providing a more controlled needle insertion and precise placement of the needle in the tumour whilst enabling high-quality tissue samples from both breasts and lymph nodes. The pulse biopsy system NeoNavia is designed to offer clinicians and patients accurate lesion targeting and high tissue yield for correct diagnosis and individualized treatment

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neodynamics/r/neodynamics-demonstrates-neonavia-live-at-congresses,c3414071

The following files are available for download: