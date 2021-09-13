Fact.MR: Sales of Theme-based Kids Toothbrush to Witness 1.5X Higher Growth in Comparison to Conventional Category

E-commerce to Emerge as Highly Remunerate Sales Channel, Contributing More than 20% of Sales by 2031

A research study conducted by Fact.MR offers detailed analysis of the demand outlook for kids' toothbrush by market taxonomy including product type, target age group, and sales channels. It also discloses key insights into recent trends and opportunities elevating the kids' toothbrush market growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest study published by Fact.MR, the global kids' toothbrush market is expected to reach US$ 2.7 billion by the end of 2021. Driven by the rising awareness regarding oral hygiene amongst children, the market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period 2021-2031 in comparison to 6% CAGR registered from 2016 to 2020.

Rising consumption of sugar candies and chocolates coupled with poor maintenance of oral hygiene has significantly increased prevalence of cavities among kids. According to a study by the Centers for disease Control and Prevention, cavities are among the most prevalent ailment affecting kids. It also states that nearly 52% of the kids between the ages of 6 to 8 years have a cavity in their primary teeth.

Thus, growing importance of maintaining oral hygiene and increasing efforts for preventing the possibility of dental ailments such as gingivitis and cavities in kids are expected to facilitate the market growth. In addition to this, increasing number of kid's population across the globe is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for the sales of various kid's products including kids' toothbrushes in the coming years.

As per Fact.MR, the online store segment is expected to exhibit an impressive growth at a CAGR of 9.3% through 2031, accounting for a market share of around 17.5% in 2021. The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has further elevated the e-commerce activities. Driven by this, the segment is estimated to hold a 20.3% of the global share by the end of 2031.

"Key manufacturers are emphasizing on developing novel electric toothbrushes with innovative features such as real-time data transfer to smart gadgets, head replacement reminder and pressure sensor technology to address the demand from better oral hygiene," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Kids Toothbrush Market Study

The market Germany is estimated to account for 24.6% of the revenue share in Europe , surpassing a valuation of 240 million by 2021.

is estimated to account for 24.6% of the revenue share in , surpassing a valuation of 240 million by 2021. The U.S. is anticipated to remain the dominant market in North America , expanding at a robust CAGR of 8.5% during the assessment period.

, expanding at a robust CAGR of 8.5% during the assessment period. Favored by high awareness regarding oral hygiene of kids in Australia , the country is forecast to account for 68.8% market share in Oceania.

, the country is forecast to account for 68.8% market share in Oceania. China is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market for kids' toothbrushes in East Asia , projecting a commendable growth more than 10.5% CAGR through 2031.

is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market for kids' toothbrushes in , projecting a commendable growth more than 10.5% CAGR through 2031. Based on product type, sales of kids' electric toothbrushes is predicted to rise at 10.1% CAGR, accounting for a 32.7% of the revenue share by 2031.

Key Drivers

Rising concerns regarding the maintenance of oral hygiene amongst younger population in North America is fueling the demand for kids' toothbrushes.

is fueling the demand for kids' toothbrushes. Increasing population of kids across North America and Asia Pacific is bolstering the sales of kids' toothbrushes.

and is bolstering the sales of kids' toothbrushes. Surging demand for electric kids' toothbrushes amongst disabled kids and children with braces is driving the market.

Key Restraints

High cost of electric kids' toothbrushes is hampering the growth of the market.

Highly consolidative nature of the kids' toothbrushes market is posing a challenge for the growth.

Competitive Landscape

As per Fact.MR, the top 5 companies in the kids' toothbrush market are Colgate-Palmolive, Unilever, Church and Dwight Co, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Procter and Gamble Company. These companies are expected to collectively account for 35% to 40% share of the global market.

Manufacturers focusing on providing sustainable products due to change in consumer preference for environment friendly products. Some of the player a launching new products to their market share. For instance,

In March 2019 , Quip, a dental care startup based in the U.S., announced launching its new electric toothbrush for kids. The brush has a timer that pulsates every 30 seconds and automatically turns off after two minutes.

, Quip, a dental care startup based in the U.S., announced launching its new electric toothbrush for kids. The brush has a timer that pulsates every 30 seconds and automatically turns off after two minutes. Johnson & Johnson, a multinational company based in the U.S. is dedicated to developing procurement relationships based on loyalty and trust. While maintaining the highest standards with leading suppliers in industry, the company is anticipated to drive demand for kids' extra-soft toothbrushes sales in the market.

Some of the key players in the market profiled by Fact.MR are:

GlaxoSmithKline

Unilever Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Pigeon Corporation

Procter and Gamble Company

Lion Corporation

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Amway

Chicco

Clinica

Oriflame

Splat Global

Grinnatural, Inc.

Anchor Health & Beauty Care Pvt. Ltd.

Hawley & Hazel (BVI) Co. Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Kids' Toothbrush Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global kids' toothbrush market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in kids' toothbrush market with detailed segmentation:

Product Type:

Non-electric



Electric

Target Age Group:

Infants (ages 4 weeks - 1 year)



Toddler (ages 12 months - 24 months)



Pre-Schooler (ages 2 - 5 years)



School Aged Child (ages 6 - 13 years)

Sales Channel:

Offline Stores



Supermarket/Hypermarket





Departmental Store





Drug Stores and Pharmacies





Other Sales Channel



Online Stores



E-Commerce Platform





Company/Brand Website

Key Questions Covered in the Kids' Toothbrush Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for kids' toothbrush market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into kids' toothbrush demand outlook for 2021-2031

Kids' toothbrush market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Kids' toothbrush market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

