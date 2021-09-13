Workplace from Facebook Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Elevating the Employee Experience with Its Organizational Communications Platform

Workplace from Facebook's advanced communications and connectivity features enable workers and leaders alike to communicate, collaborate, and connect with each other intuitively

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Global Cloud Meetings and Team Collaboration market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Workplace from Facebook with the 2021 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for leveraging the brand power of its parent company to position itself as an exceptional organizational communications tool. Workplace keeps the employee experience at the core of its platform development efforts and aims to build connections, create communities at work, and helps establish an enterprise communications identity.

View the full multimedia experience here: https://best-practices.frost.com/workplace/

"Its ease of use, familiarity, and mobile-first technology make Workplace uniquely suited to top-down/bottom-up engagement. It is ideal for hybrid teams, companies with a large number of frontline users, and those looking to return teams to offices," said Alaa Saayed, ICT Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan's Connected Work group. "Using asynchronous and synchronous communications and collaboration, Workplace from Facebook aims to unify organizational communications and provide simple and secure ways to share knowledge and content."

Workplace from Facebook has grown considerably since its launch in 2016, reaching seven million paid users in May 2021. Workplace's user base expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic to cover a number of new businesses, enterprises, and non-profit organizations. Today, Workplace connects everyone in an organization, from the CEO to the newest recruit and deskless (frontline) workers. The solution allows companies to make the most of Facebook's connectedness while enjoying enterprise-grade security and capabilities, such as video calling, live broadcasting, news feeds, posts, reactions, and groups.

Designed to democratize an organization's communications, Workplace from Facebook recently launched a series of features to help remote workers perform and feel better. These features include Knowledge Library; Draft, for Campaigns; Safety Alerts; Q&A posts; Care Reaction; and Profile Frames. In addition, Workplace solidified its cloud meetings capabilities with features such as Live Producer for streaming live video; Live Q&A; and Live Captions, Translations, and Caption Editing. For frontline workers, Workplace is one of the few team collaboration services that connect deskless workers using access codes, access controls, and curated learning content.

"Workplace benefits from Facebook's investments in security, infrastructure, scalability, high availability, and technical innovation; however, content is never shared between the user's Workplace and personal Facebook account," noted Saayed. "Workplace also integrates with over 80 popular enterprise tools and works with a large number of service partners that help users with planning, use cases, rollout, change management, training, and custom integrations. Overall, Workplace from Facebook is well positioned to become a preferred solution provider in the enterprise team collaboration space."

"Customers choose Workplace because we're uniquely positioned to help people create a culture where everyone can share knowledge, work together and build community. We're delighted to receive this award in recognition of that work," said Julien Codorniou, VP, Workplace from Facebook. "As business continues to change, we're happy to be providing the tools organization need to connect easily while laying the foundation for the next generation of employee experience."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact: