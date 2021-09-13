Experienced senior leader brings proven track record of developing financial strategies that drive operational excellence and accelerate global expansion

Resolve Biosciences, the pioneer in Molecular Cartography, today announced the appointment of Erik Wiberg as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Mr. Wiberg will report to Co-founder and CEO Jason T. Gammack and be responsible for the company's finance, legal, human resources, and administrative functions.

"Resolve Biosciences is building a world-class team featuring top entrepreneurial talent from Silicon Valley with leading genomics and precision engineering experts in Germany," said Mr. Gammack. "Erik is an extraordinary leader with a strong track record of developing and implementing comprehensive financial strategies for early-stage growth companies. His broad industry experience and passion for cutting-edge science make him a perfect fit for Resolve as we look to accelerate growth, drive operational excellence, and position the company for long-term commercial success."

Mr. Wiberg brings more than 30 years of experience, including CFO roles at public and private firms in the medical device and biotechnology industries. Prior to joining Resolve, he served as CFO at REVA Medical, a leading provider of bioresorbable polymer technologies for vascular applications. He also held the CFO and Vice President of Administration position at Gyros Protein Technologies AB, as well as senior finance leadership positions at Thermo Fisher Scientific, AlliedSignal, and the Chamberlain Group. Mr. Wiberg holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of California, San Diego, as well as a master's degree in machine vision and optics and an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles.

"Resolve offered a unique, life-changing opportunity to join an international company that is poised to lead the next generation in molecular analysis," said Mr. Wiberg. "I'm looking forward to relocating to Germany, working with this exceptional team of professionals, and enabling more scientists to apply the power of Molecular Cartography to resolve some of the most complex challenges in biology."

Scientists interested in learning more about the innovative Molecular Cartography services can contact the Resolve team.

About Resolve Biosciences

Resolve Biosciences is applying the power of Molecular Cartography to enable scientists to gain new insights based on the highest-resolution view of spatial biology. The platform features the company's proprietary, highly multiplexed, single-molecule detection technology, which offers full spatial context at subcellular resolution, all in a fully automated workflow that preserves the sample tissue. The Molecular Cartography technology offers unparalleled sensitivity and specificity that helps scientists detect individual transcripts and rare signals to interpret fundamental biology and rapidly advance the understanding of complex biological questions in critical fields such as oncology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. The technology has been under development since 2016 and is currently available through Resolve Biosciences' commercial service laboratory. Resolve Biosciences is privately held and based in Monheim am Rhein, Germany, with a North American facility and laboratory in San Jose, Calif. For additional information, visit www.resolve-biosciences.com.

