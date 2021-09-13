Thought Leaders and C-Level Executives John Maeda and Tracy Reinhold to Present the Framework for Achieving Best in Enterprise Resilience Status Through the Industry's First-ever Critical Event Management (CEM) Program

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the company will present at the Disaster Resilience Conference at the International Security Expo 2021 in London, United Kingdom this month, serving as the lead sponsor. Everbridge will showcase its end-to-end Critical Event Management, enterprise resilience and population alerting solutions in the Product Innovation Theater on September 28th and 29th. A pioneer in Critical Event Management and Public Warning for governments, enterprises, and healthcare organisations, Everbridge will demonstrate its industry-leading software solutions and host discussions on best practices for monitoring, analyzing and responding to global threats; implementing country-wide population alerting; enabling public/private partnerships ("Network Effect") for risk response; mitigating cyber and IT incidents; and helping businesses remain resilient before, during, and after a crisis.

Everbridge to Showcase Latest Innovations in Critical Event Management (CEM), Operational Resilience, and Public Warning at International Security Expo 2021 in London (Photo: Business Wire)

Day 1 (September 28) Product Innovation Theatre

Everbridge Chief Security Officer Tracy Reinhold will host a panel discussion: "How to Achieve Operational Resilience and Keep People Safe During Disruptive Events" featuring Letitia Emeana, ASIS UK Chapter Chair Global Security Capability Manager at Unilever, and Kevin Knappett, Cell Broadcast Delivery Lead, Digital Infrastructure Directorate UK Government, DCMS UK GOV.

will host a panel discussion: featuring Letitia Emeana, ASIS UK Chapter Chair Global Security Capability Manager at Unilever, and Kevin Knappett, Cell Broadcast Delivery Lead, Digital Infrastructure Directorate UK Government, DCMS UK GOV. Simon Jonesof Everbridge will share insights into how London Underground and British Transport Police use technology to connect disparate security feeds and keep the network running while protecting the public.

Day 2 (September 29) Product Innovation Theatre

Everbridge Chief Experience Officer Dr. John Maeda will introduce the Best in Enterprise Resilience certification program based on 20 years of best practices expertise in Critical Event Management (CEM) CEM Certification provides an organisation's employees, customers, and stakeholders with the confidence their company stands at the forefront of digital transformation and operates from a position of enterprise-wide resilience Global organisations including Discover, Goldman Sachs, NBCUniversal, Dow and Alexion have already earned Best in Enterprise Resilience designation through rigorous CEM Certification benchmarking

will introduce the certification program based on 20 years of best practices expertise in Critical Event Management (CEM) Owen Miles of Everbridge will host a discussion on "3600 Awareness When is a Risk Not a Risk and How to Know the Difference?" In a world of increased data feeds and live news, the discussion will address how security managers can keep track of the most relevant risk events.

"The events of the past year prove the need for an integrated approach to disaster response, enterprise resilience, and country-wide population alerting,"said Tracy Reinhold, Everbridge Chief Security Officer, and former head of the FBI's Intelligence Division. With the rising challenges and opportunities associated with the Future of Work, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and 5G, Everbridge provides the most comprehensive suite of software solutions for digitally transforming how organisations can help save lives and keep their digital and physical operations running through one unified platform, mapping risk intelligence with the automated tools to manage the full-lifecycle of a crisis or disruption. This represents our fourth year collaborating with the International Security Expo and we look forward to sharing our expertise and experience as sponsors of the Disaster and Resilience Conference."

International Security Expo Event Director, Rachael Shattock said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that a focus on Disaster Resilience on a global scale is more relevant than ever. International Security Expo aims to help the industry to move forward and stay one step ahead by allowing organisations to learn about the latest solutions in disaster and crisis security through an impressive exhibitor line-up and conference program."

Everbridge recently launched the industry's first global Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification Program with formalized standards for enterprise resilience. Developed from 20 years of professional services engagements across tens of thousands of projects in over 150 countries and facilitating tens of billions of critical interactions, Everbridge's proprietary CEM Standards Framework and related certification process offer organisations an end-to-end methodology for evaluating and benchmarking enterprise resilience preparedness.

Having deployed its Public Warning technology within three of the largest Mobile Network Operators in the United Kingdom, Everbridge serves as a key technology component of the UK Government's first-ever, nationwide emergency alerting system designed to protect over 100 million residents and visitors. Additionally, Estonia selected Everbridge to power its countrywide Public Warning System featuring the state-of-the-art Public Warning Center to protect over 4.5 million residents and annual tourists.

The UK and Estonia implementations expand on Everbridge's position as the global leader in population-wide Public Warning solutions used by over 1,500 municipalities, counties, cities, states and countries in every major region of the world including Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Everbridge serves more countrywide deployments than any other provider, enabling the Public Warning system for many of the most technically-advanced countries including Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Greece, the Netherlands, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Peru, and multiple countries across the Middle East and Africa.

In addition to presenting at the Product Innovation Theatre, visit Everbridge at Booth D90 to learn how organisations can stand at the forefront of digital transformation and operate from a position of enterprise-wide resilience.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,800 global customers rely on the Company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 25 cities around the globe. For more information visit https://www.everbridge.com/

