Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Deal? Große Spekulation: Nach Aldi der nächste Riese…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QA4K ISIN: US2641201064 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
13.09.21
15:55 Uhr
47,650 US-Dollar
-1,270
-2,60 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.09.2021 | 15:05
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Duck Creek Technologies Welcomes Marketing Industry Veteran Jeff Winter to its Executive Team as Chief Marketing Officer

Boston, Sept. 13, 2021and joining Duck Creek's Executive Committee.

"I believe that the combination of a strong culture, the right values, talented employees, and a focus on results will always create outstanding results, and I saw all of that right away at Duck Creek," said Winter. "The company's success has been incredible to see, and I'm very excited to help Duck Creek continue its trajectory in my role as we continue to work with our customers and partners to define the new standard in P&C insurance."

Winter joins Duck Creek from Rocket Software, a global leader in the mainframe and legacy platform space, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Winter rebuilt and transformed the marketing function and was responsible for driving brand awareness, building pipeline, and increasing customer retention and engagement. Under his leadership, Rocket doubled brand awareness, helped grow top line revenue through lead generation programs, established a strategic marketing model with their lead partner, IBM, and created a customer retention platform helping to drive the highest net promoter score in the company's history.

Prior to that, Winter was the Divisional Chief Marketing Officer and Global Vice President for a Pitney Bowes software and data business. He also spent ten years at SAP in a variety of marketing leadership positions, as well as five years at IBM working across both marketing and strategy roles.

"Duck Creek has established our place as a SaaS leader in the P&C insurance industry, and as we move forward with our growth plans and seek to capitalize on opportunities, we need a known leader in marketing on our executive team to help us drive forward through this exciting future," said Jackowski. "Jeff's knowledge and experience are without compare, and his combination of skill and intuition make him a perfect choice to lead our corporate marketing department. We're thrilled to have him join our team."

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies, the company's enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit duckcreek.com.

Duck Creek Media Contact:
Paul Rechichi
Racepoint Global
617-624-3295
prechichi@racepointglobal.com


DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.