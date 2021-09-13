Highlights:

Teaming for study on Alliance Future Surveillance and Control Program

Platform agnostic approach could enhance NATO military advantage past 2035

Integrates five international defense and technology companies with "shared vision"

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has announced its five team members to bid on the Alliance Future Surveillance and Control (AFSC) program, designed to help NATO replace its Airborne Warning and Control System by 2035.

The team is developing "system-of-systems" options for surveillance and control capabilities across all domains for NATO's AFSC program. These options provide better intelligence and more responsive control by enabling sensors and systems to share information in air, ground, maritime or space.

The L3Harris team includes defense and security electronics pioneer Hensoldt (Germany); the global, technology-forward solutions company Jacobs (United Kingdom); ground/maritime battle management and command and control leader General Dynamics (Canada Italy); modeling and simulation synthetic environment leader CAE (Canada); and air command and control (C2), tactical data links and satellite connectivity from global communications leader Viasat (United States).

"The L3Harris team has a shared vision center on the data enterprise or digital backbone via procurement and integration of a multi-domain AFSC capability," said Charles R. "CR" Davis, Vice President, L3Harris International. "With collaboration and innovation at the heart of everything we do, the integrated team harnesses the strengths of world-leading experts and leverages decades of diverse experience across all domains."

The international team will analyze the risks and feasibility of candidate systems-of-systems to enhance the NATO Alliance's military advantage to 2035 and beyond. The L3Harris team has a unique platform-agnostic approach to NATO's feasibility study, enabling the delivery of a transformational concept with actionable recommendations.

L3Harris and teammates delivered a High Level Technical Concept (HLTC) study to NATO in 2020. The HLTC focused on data-centric architecture, all aspects of multi-domain surveillance, and control over the full spectrum of benign, permissive, contested and denied operational environments.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about system capabilities and future performance and anticipated contract awards are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005137/en/

Contacts:

Marcella Thompson

Integrated Mission Systems

Marcella.Thompson@L3Harris.com

214-430-8872

Jim Burke

Corporate

Jim.Burke@L3Harris.com

321-727-9131