Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - Encode Ideas, L.P. Initiates Research on NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF). The full research publication can be found on our website at www.encodelp.com, or by clicking here.

Encode Ideas, L.P., a healthcare focused research firm, announced today it is initiating coverage on NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF). NervGen Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from medical conditions related to nerve damage. NervGen's core technology targets protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma (protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma), a neural receptor that impedes nerve regeneration, remyelination and plasticity. Inhibition of the protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma receptor has been shown to promote regeneration of damaged nerves and improvement of nerve function in animal models for various indications. NervGen is developing its lead protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma inhibitor, NVG-291, for the treatment of multiple sclerosis , Alzheimer's disease , and spinal cord injury. NervGen is currently testing NVG-291 in a Phase 1 safety study.

Encode Ideas, L.P.

Encode Ideas, L.P. is a healthcare focused research firm, founded in 2019, providing institutional quality research and investment ideas. We undertake an intensive research process to identify healthcare companies that are mispriced or underfollowed. This process lends us towards covering predominately micro / small cap securities, where we feel some of the most intriguing risk reward opportunities exist.

Disclosures

The securities of the issuer discussed in this press release may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial position.This research does not constitute a personal trading recommendation or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of an individual reader of this report and does not provide all of the pertinent information to make an investment decision. Neither Encode Ideas, L.P., nor its employees and affiliates are registered as investment advisors or broker/dealers in any jurisdiction whatsoever. The information contained herein is based on sources that Encode Ideas, L.P. believes to be reliable but is not guaranteed to be accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the available data. Encode Ideas, L.P. has been retained by NervGen, Inc. to provide investor awareness and research coverage. This compensation may constitute a conflict of interest as to Encode Ideas L.P.'s ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Readers should always do their own due diligence and consult a financial professional. Full disclosures can be found at the end of the report, page 43, and on the website under the disclosure section.

Contact

Encode Ideas, L.P.

email: ideas@encodelp.com

twitter: @encodelp

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96272