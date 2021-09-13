Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Deal? Große Spekulation: Nach Aldi der nächste Riese…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
13.09.2021 | 15:31
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AEW UK REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 13-Sep-2021 / 13:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AEW UK REIT PLC

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated ("PCA") with them 

1.      Details of PDMR/PCA 
a)      Name                   Bim Sandhu 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                            Non-Executive Director 
a)      Position / status 
 
                            Initial Notification 
b)      Initial notification / amendment 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   AEW UK REIT plc 
b)      LEI                    21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument  Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each 
a) 
       Identification Code            ISIN: GB00BWD24154 
                            Purchase of shares through the Sandhu Charitable Foundation 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                            GBP1.074     5,839 
c)

Aggregated information

d) Aggregated volume N/A

Price

e) Date of the transaction 6 September 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information, please contact: 

Link Company Matters Limited 01392 477500 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BWD24154 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      AEWU 
LEI Code:    21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  122085 
EQS News ID:  1233017 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233017&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2021 08:58 ET (12:58 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.