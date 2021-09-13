DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

AEW UK REIT PLC

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated ("PCA") with them

1. Details of PDMR/PCA a) Name Bim Sandhu 2. Reason for the notification Non-Executive Director a) Position / status Initial Notification b) Initial notification / amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AEW UK REIT plc b) LEI 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each a) Identification Code ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Purchase of shares through the Sandhu Charitable Foundation b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.074 5,839 c)

Aggregated information

d) Aggregated volume N/A

Price

e) Date of the transaction 6 September 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

