Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Shoal Point Energy Ltd. (CSE: SHP) announced today that Shoal Point and its partners have elected to plug and abandon the Wells Trust #1 - 1 at the Mount Evans project in Kansas at a total depth of 4,415 feet.

Shoal Point has a 65% working interest in the project and privately held Shelby Resources has a 35% working interest.

"The Mount Evans project has proved to be a real disappointment," said Mr. Jarvis. "However, we think Kansas is a great jurisdiction and we intend to pursue other opportunities in the state. We will keep shareholders informed about further developments."

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Mark Jarvis, Chief Executive Officer

Tel - 416-637-2181 extension 310

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96304