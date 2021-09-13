Fluent Trade Technologies Ltd: Fluent Enhances National Australia Bank's Global FX Capabilities

Fluent Trade Technologies' award-winning technology is powering National Australia Bank's global FX activity

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent Trade Technologies' award-winning technology is powering National Australia Bank's global FX activity, strengthening and broadening its end-to-end global trading capabilities to deliver a market-leading, ultra-low latency, multi-asset trading platform to its customers, worldwide.

David Faulkner, Managing Director, Fluent Trade Technologies said, "Data drives every decision within the e-trading environment and we're delighted to provide NAB with the technology to better support its eFX trading business.

"NAB and Fluent are aligned in the belief that high performance, ultra-low latency technology empowers smarter decisions in respect of price discovery, creation and distribution.

"Fluent's clients can realise this across the value chain, achieving a dramatic impact on certainty of trading execution, acceptance rates, volumes, profitability and client satisfaction."

Mark McCall, Head of Electronic Trading, NAB Markets said the project with Fluent had enabled the bank to extend its market access, improve response times and increase fill ratios significantly.

"We're committed to providing our customers with quality electronic FX services to facilitate the management of their financial exposures, while also enhancing our position as a leading liquidity provider in our core currency pairs.

"Fluent has enabled NAB to price clients more accurately, while also allowing us to price a wider range of clients, to connect to more venues and to extend our range of trading services."

About Fluent: Fluent Trade Technologies' e-Trading platform is the fastest multi-asset platform available in today's financial markets. Through this platform, Fluent delivers unrivaled market connectivity to over 120 data and liquidity sources via its ultra-low latency API; superior aggregation, pricing, and matching engines; flow management tools and the most advanced pre-trade trading and credit risk management solution. Fluent's single framework solution design empowers faster, smarter and more accurate decision-making - ensuring greater end-to-end trading efficiency for FX, Futures and Fixed Income market participants. Its SaaS/on-premises software solution has a presence in all major data centres.

About NAB: National Australia Bank (NAB) is a financial services institution. We're here to serve customers well and help our communities prosper. Today, we have more than 31,000 people serving eight million customers at more than 900 locations. As Australia's largest business bank, our business experts work with small, medium and large businesses to help them grow.

