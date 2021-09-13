13 September 2021

Oxford Instruments plc

Director/PDMR shareholding

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Ian Barkshire

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Executive and PDMR

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Oxford Instruments plc

b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc



GB0006650450

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Partnership Shares (6) and Matching Shares (1) in the Company's Share Incentive Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £25.49 7

d) Aggregated information

- Volume



- Price



- Total

7



£25.49



£178.43

e) Date of the transaction 10 September 2021