

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 33807 new cases of coronavirus infections reporting in the United States on Sunday, the national total has increased to 40,955,260, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



279 additional casualties took the national COVID death toll to 659,975.



As usual, Sunday's lower metrics are attributed to reporting delays on holidays.



California reported the most number of cases - 73,92 - at the weekend while Texas reported most COVID-related deaths - 136.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics, with 4484,046 cases and a total of 67,218 people dying due to the disease there.



1620,212 tests were conducted nationally on Sunday, according to data compiled by New York Times.



The number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection in the country has slightly fallen, to 100,995.



31,871,868 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 178,692,875 people in the United States, or 53.8 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 82.5 percent of people above 65.



209,437,152 people, or 63.1 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



A total of 380,241,903 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de