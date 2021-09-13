The state-owned electric utility has agreed to sell 49% of its shares in the grid. The sale is expected to boost the country's transition to a greener and smarter energy system.The Spear WTE Investments Sarl business owned by Australian investment banking giant Macquarie will pay €2.12 billion for a 49% share in Greek electric grid company Hedno (the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator). The majority of Greece's transmission and distribution lines belong to state-owned utility the Public Power Corporation (PPC). Greece's environment and energy minister, Kostas Skrekas, said €2.1 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...