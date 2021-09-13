The "Construction in Sweden Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 (H1 2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Swedish construction industry fared better than its Nordic neighbours in 2020, due to the moderate Coronavirus (COVID- 19) containment measures, which ensured construction was not greatly disrupted last year, and grew by 1% in real terms in 2020. Growth was supported by public and private sector investments in both building and civil engineering works, with positive developments in the residential and infrastructure sectors. Moreover, this compares favorably with the industry's performance in 2019, when it contracted by 0.9%.

Owing to the uncertain situation, however, the industry is expected to remain weak in 2021, registering a marginal growth of 1%. Reflecting this fact, the industry has faced a difficult start to the year, with output contracting by 3.4% in Q1 2021 on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis (the latest data available at the time of writing), compared to a Y-o-Y decline of 2% in Q4 2020. The industry was weakened by restrictions put in place by the government in the winter to combat the third wave of infections.

The industry to regain momentum and register an average annual growth of 2.1% is over the period of 2022-2025. This growth would be supported by public and private sector investment in the country's transport infrastructure, coupled with efforts to boost energy production.

In September 2020, the Swedish government presented the 2021 budget bill to the Riksdag, which plans to inject SEK105 billion (US$11 billion) into the economy in 2021. In addition, SEK9.7 billion (US$1 billion) is included in the bill, which is aimed at fighting climate change. Moreover, the government proposed SEK105 billion (US$12.5 billion) and SEK85 billion (US$10.1 billion) of a stimulus package for 2021 and 2022, respectively.

This report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the Swedish construction industry, including:

The Swedish construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Swedish construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Scope

Historical (2016-2020) and forecast (2021-2025) valuations of the construction industry in Sweden, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status

3.5 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

