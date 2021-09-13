DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: INFORMATION OF 2021 H1 RESULTS

September 13, 2021. - DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates, develops and publishes video games, announces its publication agenda for H1 2021 consolidated results. This publication will be the opportunity to review the news of the studio, its strategy and its development projects.

Events Dates 2021 H1 results Thursday 30 September 2021 (after Euronext market closing) Web conference - SFAF meeting Friday 1 October 2021 - 10:00 am

This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is a French independent publisher and developer that creates video games in the narrative adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM, TELL ME WHYTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and role-playing (VAMPYRTM) genres. Each new game is an original creation offering a unique narrative experience and game mechanics, featuring strong, touching and engaging stories, shared with our players around the world. DONTNOD has a worldwide reputation and collaborates with lead publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, FOCUS Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom. As a studio and as a publisher, DONTNOD continues to evolve for its own productions but now also accompanies third-party studios on creations that resonate with its editorial vision (such as PortaPlay studio).

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DONTNOD Entertainment

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Benoît GISBERT-MORA

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - cpuissant@actus.fr



Anne-Catherine BONJOUR

Press relations

Tel.: 33 (0) 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr

