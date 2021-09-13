Mio Teams Up with Zoom to Offer Chat Interoperability

New integration will allow Zoom customers to chat with contacts who use Microsoft Teams, Slack, and WebEx

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mio, the leading provider of chat interoperability, today announced it is working with Zoom to bring cross-platform messaging to Zoom Chat.

Mio's new Zoom integration will enable Zoom Chat users to collaborate with colleagues and external contacts who use Microsoft Teams, Slack, or Webex.

With Mio's Zoom Chat app installed, users will be able to:

Join Teams, Slack, and Webex channels from Zoom Chat

Send direct messages to Teams, Slack, and Webex users from Zoom Chat

Edit and delete messages and post threaded replies

Share files, GIFs, and emoji reactions

Mio CEO, Tom Hadfield, said:

"Cross-platform messaging is the future of workplace collaboration. The reality of the modern workplace is that knowledge workers needs to collaborate with internal and external contacts who aren't using the same chat app. As an alternative to managing guest accounts and toggling between multiple apps, Mio's interoperability solution allows seamless collaboration between Zoom Chat, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Webex users."

Mio's Zoom integration is currently available in private beta. Mio will be available to all Zoom Chat users in late 2021.

Find out more at m.io/zoom.

About Mio

Mio powers seamless communication between Zoom Chat, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Webex. Mio's technology solves a common problem that exists within modern enterprises today: too many siloed messaging apps. Mio keeps teams in sync by enabling employees to chat directly or in groups, share files, edit messages, and more - all from their tool of choice. Founded in 2015, Mio has raised $17m from investors including Goldcrest Capital, Eniac Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, and Capital Factory. Visit m.io and follow @mio on Twitter.

