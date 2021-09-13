Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC.: African American Woman Owned Electric Vehicle Charger Manufacturer to Launch Dunamis Charge at Motor Bella 2021

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, the Detroit-based technology, manufacturing, and engineering firm focused on energy efficiency, and environmental service solutions are proud to announce the launch of Dunamis Charge, a new electric vehicle charger product line. The company will be debuting and displaying the product September 21st - 23rd at the Motor Bella 2021 in Pontiac, Michigan.

The Dunamis Charge is cutting-edge hardware that offers electric vehicle drivers a user-friendly, premium charging experience. The sleek and stylish solutions have been rigorously tested to ensure best-in-class efficacy and are ruggedly equipped to withstand the elements. Offering 24/7 driver support, world-class service, and maintenance; the smart-technology chargers are an ideal fit for property owners, businesses, and municipalities interested in offering their employees, customers, residents, or patrons an electric charging solution.

Dunamis Clean Energy Partners (DCEP) is the first African American woman-owned electric vehicle charging manufacturer in the country.

With over 150 employees across the state, the company is integrated into four business verticals: Lighting, Charge, Environmental, and Horticulture, which collectively comprise a product and service suite that includes an assortment of LED lighting solutions, electric vehicle chargers, and energy management services. DCEP has outlined plans for expansion that include selling their Michigan-manufactured Dunamis Charge stations nationally and internationally sowing the seeds for local job creation and economic growth.

Founded in 2012 by Detroit-native Natalie King, DCEP's work is rooted in a mission to provide energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions particularly in underserved and impoverished communities in Michigan and beyond. King's dedication to community-driven innovation earned her the esteemed honor of being named the 2021 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year ® for Michigan and Northwest Ohio. The University of Michigan and Wayne State Law School grad will also be representing the multimillion-dollar company as a member of the inaugural cohort of Apple's Accelerator Impact Program, a new initiative for minority-owned businesses that are creating environmental solutions focused on climate change, resource conservation, and smarter chemistry. Dunamis is one of only 15 businesses selected for the program.

"Dunamis Clean Energy Partners is committed to environmental and economic stewardship in Detroit and beyond. We are proud to be creating the jobs and carbon-neutral environmental solutions of the future and we are excited to be a catalyst for a cleaner, greener Michigan," says King.

Learn more about Dunamis Clean Energy Partners and Dunamis Charge at www.dunamisenergy.com . To secure media assets and/or to coordinate interviews with Natalie King contact Trea Davenport, Sr. PR Strategist, Trea Day PR 310-728-5000 or trea@treaday.com .

