

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The price of gold showed a modest move to the upside during trading on Monday amid a pullback by U.S. treasury yields.



Gold for December delivery edged up $2.30 or 0.1 percent to $1,784.40 an ounce after sliding $7.90 of 0.4 percent to $1,792.10 an ounce last Friday.



The modest increase by the price of gold came as treasury yields gave back ground after moving notably higher in the previous session.



Gold prices also moved higher as the value of the U.S. dollar pulled back well off its early highs, with the U.S. dollar index currently up just 0.1 percent at 92.67 after reaching a high of 92.89.



Trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, as traders looked ahead to the release of closely watched reports on U.S. consumer prices, industrial production and retail sales in the comings days.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de