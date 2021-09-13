

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $2.46 billion, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $2.25 billion, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.94 billion or $1.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $9.73 billion from $9.37 billion last year.



Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.94 Bln. vs. $2.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q1): $9.73 Bln vs. $9.37 Bln last year.



