Fisher Investments UK: Fisher Investments Recognised by Association of Talent Development as 2021 BEST Award Winner

BEST Awards recognise outstanding employee training and development

CAMAS, Wash., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments-the US-based parent company of Fisher Investments UK-was recognised by the Association for Talent Development (ATD) as a 2021 BEST Award winner for the third consecutive year. Fisher Investments was among 71 global organisations recognised by ATD for exceptional employee development. ATD, the world's largest professional talent development association, represents private and public organisations and executives in over 120 countries across every industry.

"We are honoured ATD has recognised our employee development efforts again this year," said Fisher Investments CEO Damian Ornani. "Developing employees and providing them with the tools and resources to be successful is critical to our mission. Helping our employees maximise their potential strengthens every aspect of our business and helps build trusted, long-term client relationships."

The ATD BEST Award recognises organisations prioritising key aspects of talent development to help solve business challenges, including:

Driving talent development throughout the organisation

Promoting learning as a core feature of the organisation's culture

Connecting learning to individual and enterprise-wide performance

Including senior leadership in talent development initiatives

Fisher Investments Executive Vice President of Global Human Capital Greg Miramontes said, "We have always believed that our employees are our most valuable asset, and we're incredibly proud to be named an ATD BEST Award winner. Our robust learning curriculum and development programmes give our employees the tools they need to be successful over the course of their careers with Fisher Investments. Constantly developing and supporting our employees keeps us on the cutting edge in providing world-class service to our clients."

Fisher Investments UK is currently hiring for exciting positions throughout the United Kingdom. To learn more about open career opportunities, please visit FisherCareers.com.

About Fisher Investments UK and Fisher Investments Europe Limited:

Fisher Investments UK is the trading name of Fisher Investments Europe Limited and is part of the global group of Fisher companies. Fisher Investments UK is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA Number 191609) and is registered in England (Company Number 3850593). Fisher Investments Europe UK's registered office is located at Level 18, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5AX. For more information on Fisher Investments Europe UK, please visit https://www.fisherinvestments.com/en-gb.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 30/06/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over £136 billion in assets globally-over £104 billion for private investors, £30 billion for institutional investors and £1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

