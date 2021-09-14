TaskUs Celebrates 13th Anniversary, Announces Planned Office Expansions

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK), a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, today celebrated its founding anniversary and announced office expansion plans across the globe.



Over the past 13 years, TaskUs has grown exponentially, from five employees in a one-room office in Manila to over 31,500 employees across more than 20 sites in eight different countries. TaskUs continues its growth with six new office locations-on top of growing its existing presence in Mexico and its global headquarters, New Braunfels, TX.

TaskUs's newest U.S. location in Rio Grande Valley will be a training and meeting hub for teammates who work in Cirrus , TaskUs's work-from-home platform. The 9,717-square-foot space is set to open in October 2021.

Expanding its existing footprint in India, TaskUs plans to open two new offices in Gurugram and Mohali. The 34,000-square-foot office in Gurugram, called "Jamboree," is planned to open by December 2021. The company is also building a 100,000-square-foot office in Mohali that is expected by early 2022.

In the Philippines, TaskUs expects to launch "Atlantis," its permanent site in Batangas by November 2021. It is also transferring its main office in the Philippines from Bonifacio Global City, Taguig to an 86,000-square-foot space in Ortigas, which is scheduled to be fully operational in 2022.

Lastly, before the end of 2021 TaskUs plans to unveil a site in Cali, Colombia, which will be called "Arena."

"It's incredible to see the growth of TaskUs over the past years, and I cannot wait to see what the next 13 years has in store," said Bryce Maddock, TaskUs CEO and Co-Founder. "What started as a small company with two childhood friends has now grown into an international organization powering high-growth and disruptive technology companies."

All of TaskUs's sites across the globe reflect the company's modern, vibrant, and RidiculouslyRefreshing culture. TaskUs heavily invests in its workspaces, designed to engage and promote happiness and foster overall well-being for teammates.

From Jamboree's Jumanji theme, Atlantis's underwater concept, to Arena's sports-inspired motif, TaskUs continues to transform the industry by providing an exceptional experience for its employees and clients.

TaskUs's anniversary and office expansions come on the heels of their recent IPO in June of this year. In addition to their business success, TaskUs is committed to prioritizing their people and culture. TaskUs is consistently recognized as one of the best places to work in the world, with a recent award from the Business Intelligence Group in March 2021.

About TaskUs

TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK) is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 31,500 employees across twenty locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia.

Forward-Looking Statements

