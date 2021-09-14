HiPay Group: H1 2021 results HiPay confirms its profitable growth trajectory. Strong increase in payment volume (+27%, €3.2 billion)

H1 2021 results

HiPay confirms its profitable growth trajectory. Strong increase in payment volume (+27%, €3.2 billion).

Revenues [1] up by +23% vs. H1 2020, driven by higher payment volume (+27% vs. H1 2020 and +82% vs. H1 2019).

Operating profit, which has been growing steadily is now close to break-even, at

€ -0.4 million.

, which has been growing steadily is now , at € -0.4 million. HiPay's financing capacity stands at €8.6 million as of 30 June 2021.

as of 30 June 2021. IDMidCaps initiated coverage of HiPay[2] with a "buy" recommendation in September.





[1] Unaudited data

[2] Coverage commissioned by the issuer, available on the company's website https://hipay.com/fr/investisseurs

About HiPay



HiPay is a global payment provider. By harnessing the power of payment data, we participate in our merchants' growth by bringing them a 360° vision of their activities.



More information on hipay.com (https://hipay.com/) and find us on LinkedIn (https://fr.linkedin.com/company/hipay) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/hipay).



