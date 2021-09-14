Anzeige
WKN: A14V8U ISIN: FR0012821916 Ticker-Symbol: 9LH 
Frankfurt
13.09.21
09:16 Uhr
16,900 Euro
+0,560
+3,43 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14.09.2021
86 Leser
HiPay Group: HiPay: Availability of the 2021 first half financial report

HiPay: Availability of the 2021 first half financial report

Paris, September 14, 2021: HiPay (ISIN code FR0012821916 - HIPAY), the fintech specialized in Omnichannel payment solutions, announces the availability of its legal document.

The french financial report for the first half of 2021 can be consulted in the Investors section of the company's website).

Next financial communication: October 28, 2021 - Q3 2021 results

About HiPay

HiPay is a global payment provider. By harnessing the power of payment data, we participate in our merchants' growth by bringing them a 360° vision of their activities.

More information on hipay.com (https://hipay.com/) and find us on LinkedIn (https://fr.linkedin.com/company/hipay).


HiPay Group is listed on the Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0012821916 - Mnemo: HIPAY).

Press ContactInvestors Relations
Jawad Khatib (Vae Solis Communications)

+33 (0)6 12 66 22 49

jawad.khatib@vae-solis.com (mailto:jawad.khatib@vae-solis.com)		Jérôme Daguet (CFO HiPay)

+33 (0)7 86 53 93 93

jdaguet@hipay.com (mailto:jdaguet@hipay.com)

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy HIPAY securities. If you would like more complete information about HiPay Group, please refer to our website hipay.com, Investors section. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although HiPay Group believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of this press release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. HiPay Group operates in a highly evolving sector in which new risk factors may emerge. HiPay Group does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or other circumstances.

Attachment

  • 20210914 - HiPay CP MàD RS_vEN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b4765ad4-c6d1-47ec-ab30-f30974ca3fd9)

