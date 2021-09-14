BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 14 September 2021 its issued share capital consisted of 96,660,411 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 14 September 2021, the Company held 17,573,527 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 96,660,411 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 1098



Date: 14 September 2021