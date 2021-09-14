New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - Recently, AirClass (www.air-class.com), a global online education company, announced the launch of a one-on-one intelligent learning system. The system integrates intelligent technologies like data tracking, student learning situation analysis, precise matching, and optimized calibration with one-on-one online teaching mode to provide a one-stop personalized solution. Sources say that AirClass has built a brilliantly intelligent teaching system to enable AI interactive teaching.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues spreading globally, online education has become the preferred option among students. AirClass (www.air-class.com) is a global educational institution focused on one-on-one online tutoring, with over 500,000 paid students in total. It offers all-discipline tutoring on ISEE | SSAT | | SAT |ACT | AP courses.





With an independent teaching and research team covering all disciplines, AirClass(www.air-class.com) uniformly trains all teachers on what they teach and supervises the teaching quality in all classes. Furthermore, all AirClass teachers are from prestigious universities like Harvard University and Yale University. And the admission rate of teachers into AirClass is only 7.8% after various levels of strict checks and screening. In addition to high requirements on applicants' academic knowledge, AirClass also considers whether they are compassionate enough to have an emotional resonance with students and humorous sufficient to create a superior classroom atmosphere.





It's learned that the one-on-one model adopted by AirClass (www.air-class.com) is exceptionally personalized. In tutoring one child, the teacher can work out study plans according to their learning ability, habits, interest, and learning objective, and resolve all problems the child runs into in study. 91% of the students having studied with AirClass for over three months have seen significant improvement in their academic performance.

