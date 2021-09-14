

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 4.6 percent in three months to July from 4.7 percent in three months to June.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the euro, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3840 against the greenback, 152.34 against the yen, 1.2758 against the franc and 0.8536 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



