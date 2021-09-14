DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.
DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SUCCESS IN TESTING IT'S COVID-19 ACCUVAC-PT001 VACCINE IN A NON-RODENT MODEL
Vancouver, BC, Canada, September 14th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines, is pleased to announce the completion of a non-GLP study on rabbits demonstrating a potent humoral response with titer reaching 1:43 000 000 per average without any signs of toxicity.
Defence has previously developed and tested its AccuVAC-PT001 vaccine in mice. This vaccine is highly immunogenic, and the generated antibodies cross-reacted with all tested variants including the Delta strain. In addition to the mechanistic and neutralization studies, Defence re-tested its vaccine in rabbits with a Contract Research Organization (CRO), as a second non-rodent animal model. The rabbits vaccinated with our AccuVAC-PT001 developed a very strong humoral response, and physical inspection conducted over a 42-day period presented no change in body weight, behaviour, activity or appearance of any rashes at injection sites.
This virus is evolving very rapidly to escape the vaccine-induced immunity. The data obtained with AccuVAC-PT001 not only provides evidence that the vaccine is efficient against a wide range of currently circulating variants, but it also highlights the importance of continuing research and development to effectively neutralize new variants and future mutations.
Dr. Moutih Rafei, Defence's VP Research and Development, has reviewed and approved the scientific disclosure contained in this press release. Dr. Rafei has a PhD in Experimental Medicine from McGill University and received his post-doctoral training at Université de Montréal. He is an immuno-oncologist who specializes in the fields of T-cell development, stem cell biology, cancer immunotherapy and autoimmune diseases.
