

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L), a British retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax surged to 364.6 million pounds from last year's 41.5 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 22.19 pence, up from 3.85 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 439.5 million pounds, compared to prior year's 61.9 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share were 29.16 pence, compared to 6.09 pence last year.



Revenue climbed to 3.89 billion pounds from last year's 2.54 billion pounds.



Looking ahead, the company now projects outturn headline profit before tax for the full year of at least 750 million pounds.



In July, the company said it believes to be on track to deliver adjusted profit before tax for the full year at an increased level of no less than 550 million pounds.



