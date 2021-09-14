The leading European robotics and autonomous systems developer Milrem Robotics is to develop a new Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) named Nordic Robotic Wingman in cooperation with the leading technology and defence supplier, Kongsberg Defence Aerospace (KONGSBERG).

The Nordic Robotic Wingman will be based on Milrem Robotics' state of the art Type-X RCV and KONGSBERG's latest and best PROTECTOR Remote Turrets (RT) that will be chosen specifically to meet the particular needs of various end-users.

The first Nordic Robotic Wingman concept will be exhibited at DSEI 2021 in London.

"Milrem Robotics and KONGSBERG have agreed to jointly continue the development of the Type-X RCV by integrating KONGSBERG's systems to address the requirements of many countries interested in this type of technology, especially the Nordics and Western Europe, but also the US," said Sverker Svärdby, Managing Director of Milrem Robotics' Sweden. "Combining our knowledge of robotic combat vehicles and KONGSBERG's wide range of systems and extensive expertise in defence systems development, we are capable of providing world-class systems based on customer needs," Svärdby added.

The Type-X provides equal or overmatching firepower and tactical usage to a unit equipped with Infantry Fighting vehicles and gives mechanized units the means to breach enemy defensive positions with minimal risk to own troops. It can be fitted with a cannon up to 50 mm, anti-tank missiles and a tethered drone for continuous situational awareness.

"KONGSBERG has a family of unmanned PROTECTOR Remote Weapon Systems, ranging from the smallest RS2 Remote Weapon Station to the true Infantry Fighting Vehicle turret RT60 with Anti-Tank Guided Missile capability. The systems have a common software baseline, are easy to integrate and provide proven capabilities for the warfighter. KONGSBERG's solution provides the operator with situational awareness and a safe and secure network-based fire control that is fielded with the Norwegian Army and in delivery to the US Army's Robotic Combat Vehicle program," said Arne Gjennestad, Vice President of Marketing Sales, KONGSBERG.

Milrem Robotics' Type-X is equipped with intelligent functions such as follow-me, waypoint navigation and obstacle detection with Artificial Intelligence being part of the algorithms. With the Type-X Milrem Robotics also introduces a feature called Indirect Drive that allows remote controlled operations on higher speeds.

Milrem Robotics is the European leading robotics and autonomous systems developer and systems integrator with offices in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and shortly in the Netherlands.

The company leads the iMUGS Consortium that was awarded 30,6 MEUR from the European Commission's European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP) to develop a European standardized unmanned ground system (UGS).

Kongsberg Defence Aerospace is a leading supplier of defence products and systems for command and control, surveillance, space, tactical communications, remote weapon stations and missiles, as well as advanced composites, engineering products and repair and overhaul services for aircraft and helicopters.

