Global Marketers Who Use Google in Their Marketing Stack Now Have an Easy Way to Scale Creative in Multiple Markets

Ad-Lib.io, the next-generation Creative Management Platform for marketers at the world's largest brands, today announced that it has received its Google Marketing Partner (GMP) Creative Certification in Germany the seventh market in which Ad-Lib.io has earned the status.

According to Ad-Lib.io founder Oli Marlow Thomas, "This news is significant for Google marketers around the world who now have an easy way to scale their creative to include markets in the fourth largest economy in the world, where large global brands are based or do business. I am proud of our team for achieving what few others have a continued and consistent ability to achieve rigorous certifications as we support and service clients in every market we enter."

The GMP Creative Certification in Germany affirms that Ad-Lib.io has demonstrated the ability to work with Google Marketing Platform products, and to uphold high standards of service for creative design and process management. The certification reaffirms Ad-Lib.io's successful client track record and its expertise across key capabilities including coding, asset delivery, and client services.

According to Michael Plate, Head of Partnerships DACH at Google, "Our clients in DACH increasingly value and demand expertise around creative so they can leverage the power of the Google Marketing Platform to better align content and media and deliver ads at scale. Google is pleased to see Ad-Lib.io expand into the German market, contributing their years of experience in other markets to deliver specialized solutions and services for a range of Google products, supporting advertisers here."

Ad-Lib.io's clients, including many in the CPG, retail, banking and travel sectors, have long-depended on its technology platform to help them efficiently produce hyper-relevant ads at scale, while yielding the best campaign results. The certification gives Ad-Lib.io access to specialised trainings, and to a variety of other Google program resources.

Ad-Lib.io is a multiregional GMP certification holder with numerous certifications, including those for Australia, Dubai, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States.

About Ad-Lib.io

Ad-Lib.io provides the leading next-generation Creative Management Platform for marketers at the world's largest brands to enable them to scale their digital creative. Ad-Lib.io connects creative and media workflows using intelligent automation, making it easy and fast to produce and optimize relevant ad creative across all digital channels. These ads are 60% more cost-efficient to produce, according to Ad-LIb.io's customers which include 10 of the top 30 global brands. The venture-backed company, headquartered in London, UK, was founded by former Google executives who understood the need to close the wide gap between creative concepts and digital media execution.

