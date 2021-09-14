Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.09.2021
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK announces the EGM results

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK announces the EGM results

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK announces the EGM results 14-Sep-2021 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

MMK announces 
THE EGM 
results 
       PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the 
       world's largest steel producers, announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("the 
       EGM") was held in absentia on 10 September 2021. The EGM approved the payment of dividends for Q2 2021. 
14 September 
2021     Based on the results of Q2 2021, dividends will be paid in the amount of RUB 3.530 (incl. tax) per share. 
Magnitogorsk, The Q2 2021 dividend record date was determined as 27 September 2021. 
Russia 
 
 
About MMK 
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. 
The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the 
entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of 
rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of 
premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln Subscribe to our official MMK 
tonnes of commercial steel products.                           channel in Telegram, to be 
                                             the first to know about key 
??K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 MMK news. 
totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest 
debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's 
investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's 
and S&P. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 18.7%. 
 
Investor Relations Department 
 
Veronika Kryachko 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru      KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 
               Financial calendar 
ESG DEPARTMENT 
Yaroslava Vrubel       21 September  JPM Emerging Markets Credit Conference, online 
+7 982 282 9682 
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru       22 September  Virtual conference for retail investors, Sberbank 
               23-24 September Site visit for analysts and investors, Magnitogorsk 
Communications Department   7 October    Virtual conference for retail investors, BCS 
Dmitriy Kuchumov       13 October   Q3 and 9M 2021 Trading Update 
+7 (499) 238-26-13 
kuchumov.do@mmk.ru      21 October   Q3 and 9M 2021 IFRS financials +7 (499) 238-26-13 egorov.oa@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 122089 
EQS News ID:  1233122 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233122&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

