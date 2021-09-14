DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Applied Graphene Materials (AGM): Initiation - Delivering the potential of graphene

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Applied Graphene Materials (AGM): Initiation - Delivering the potential of graphene 14-Sep-2021 / 08:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

London, UK, 14 September 2021

Applied Graphene Materials (AGM): Initiation - Delivering the potential of graphene

Applied Graphene Materials (AGM) specialises in providing graphene in the form of dispersions of nanoplatelets that can be readily incorporated by customers into their products. It is initially concentrating on the global protective coatings and composite materials markets where the financial benefits of the performance enhancements achievable from incorporating graphene may be calculated, encouraging adoption.

AGM's commercialisation strategy addresses the key issues delaying graphene adoption. (1) Although its products have attracted interest from potential customers in a diverse range of markets, AGM is currently focusing primarily on the global protective coatings market where it has recently established a global network of distributors to accelerate roll-out. (2) Rather than investing in the development and marketing of end-products containing graphene, AGM is selling graphene additive dispersions to customers with extensive experience of the coatings market, which use the material to enhance the performance of their products. (3) AGM sells customers graphene formatted as additive dispersions of nanoplatelets. This makes it easier for them to incorporate graphene in their products in a repeatable, consistent fashion at volume, thus helping cut the time it takes for customers to develop their graphene-enhanced products. Similarly, AGM is engaged in programmes incorporating graphene into composite materials used in the aerospace industry and into thermal adhesives for a broad range of applications. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Anne Margaret Crow +44 (0)20 3077 5700 tech@edisongroup.com

Dan Ridsdale +44 (0)20 3077 5729 tech@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1232887 14-Sep-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232887&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)