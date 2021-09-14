

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation increased in August, data from statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer prices increased 2.16 percent year-on-year in August, after a 1.94 percent rise in July.



Prices of capital repair on detached houses, petrol, detached houses, diesel, and owner-occupied flats had the largest upward impacts on the consumer price index increased from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.23 percent in August, after a 0.33 percent increase in July.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, remained unchanged monthly and increased 1.8 percent from a year ago in August.



