BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production fell in July, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.
Industrial production declined a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-on-month in July.
Manufacturing output decreased 1.5 percent monthly in July and electricity fell 1.0 percent. Production in mining and quarrying declined 3.1 percent
On a yearly basis, industrial production surged a working-day adjusted 5.9 percent in July.
On an unadjusted basis, industrial production decreased 0.6 percent monthly in July and grew 3.1 percent from a year ago, the agency said.
