

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production fell in July, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production declined a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-on-month in July.



Manufacturing output decreased 1.5 percent monthly in July and electricity fell 1.0 percent. Production in mining and quarrying declined 3.1 percent



On a yearly basis, industrial production surged a working-day adjusted 5.9 percent in July.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production decreased 0.6 percent monthly in July and grew 3.1 percent from a year ago, the agency said.



