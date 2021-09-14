Hyundai Mobis to participate in Motor Bella for the first time to showcase its technology for autonomous and electric vehicle

- Attending the first ever Motor Bella, held in Pontiac, Michigan, near Detroit to demonstrate new ADAS technology and much more

- Participating for the first time in a motor show in North America, promoting new opportunities for US automakers, in addition to having participated in IAA Mobility in Europe

- Presenting its most advanced electrification components including 3-in-1 system, battery system assembly, and integrated charging control unit for targeting North American EV market.

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX: 012330) is attending the first ever Motor Bella held in Pontiac near Detroit, the heart of North America's automotive industry. The company announced on the 14th that its goal is to promote new technology and win more contracts from global automakers in North America.

This is the first time Hyundai Mobis has participated in a motor show held in the US although they have consistently attended CES. In addition to participation in IAA Mobility held earlier this month in Germany, the company has expanded its scope to North America, and will display new technology while also increasing touchpoints with clients in order to win contracts from global automakers.

Motor Bella is held at Pontiac's M1 Concourse near Detroit from the 21st to 26th, while the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), one of the world's biggest motor shows, takes a pause for 2021.

Detroit is symbolic of the US automotive industry as it is home to the headquarters and strategic bases of the leading US global automakers, known as the Big 3. The area is a focal point for North American global automakers expanding new mobility offerings.

During the show, Mobis will be holding 'Mobis Tech Days' presented by Key Account Executive(KAE) from Mobis North America (MNA) and Advanced Engineering representatives from Mobis Technical Center America (MTCA). Clients will be invited to experience its latest autonomous driving, electrification, and infotainment technologies.

At Motor Bella, Hyundai Mobis will emphasize its new Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology on the GV80, which is receiving good reviews from US consumers. The company will also show off other new autonomous driving technologies specialized for North American customers, such as Driver Status Monitoring (DSM), Driver Status Warning (DSW), and the Head-Up Display(HUD) developed at Tech Center.

In line with the great shift to EV with large-scale investments by the government in North America, Hyundai Mobis is also exhibiting its most advanced electrification components like 3-in-1 system(integrating motor, inverter and reducer in a single housing), Battery System Assembly (BSA), and Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU). Since 2009, the company has accumulated more than 12 years of electrification system know-how and produced about 1.9 million electrified vehicle systems.

In addition, Hyundai Mobis will install kiosks for its clients and visitors in order to introduce a total 24 technologies, such as infotainment, electrification, chassis, and lamp. The company plans to offer a full portfolio of its diverse products ranging from ADAS to electrified automotive components.

Hyundai Mobis has been striving to increase its touchpoints with global clients and win more contracts since the outbreak of COVID-19. Despite the global logistics disturbance and semiconductor shortage problems, the company is maintaining a strong supply system and is a trusted partner with clients.

Mobis North America

MNA operates 3 major facilities in the Greater Detroit area. Since 2009, the Detroit module assembly plant has been a strong supplier of chassis modules for Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango. The Plymouth Tech Center with 200 employees develops US customized products, such as autonomous driving, safety, lamp, and more. The Novi warehouse and logistics center, with over 80,000 square feet, is the perfect location for logistics, quality control, transportation and inventory for our clients.

For Mobis Tech Days, please contact Scott McEwan (ScottMcEwan@mobis-usa.com) and Paul Jurewich (pjurewich@mobis-usa.com)

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no.7 global automotive supplier, with annual sales of nearly $30 billion USD. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis aims to become a lifelong technology partner for vehicles and people. The company has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis currently employs more than 30,000 people worldwide and has its own production facilities in North America, Europe, China and India. In addition to its research and development headquarters in Korea, Mobis has 4 technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

