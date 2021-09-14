Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2021 | 10:05
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Industrivärden, AB: Reporting dates and Annual General Meeting of Industrivärden 2022

February 10: Year-end report 2021

February 24: Annual Report 2021

April 7: Interim report January-March

April 21: 2022 Annual General Meeting

July 7: Interim report January-June

October 6: Interim report January-September

Stockholm, September 14, 2021

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency by the Head of Corporate Communications stated above, at 10:00 a.m. CET on September 14, 2021.

Attachment

  • 210914_Rapportering_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1ea439b2-63b6-4847-aed0-096f218c0d2d)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
