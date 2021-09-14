Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare Rallye - 100% Strong Buy! Zwei Asse in der Hand?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
14.09.2021 | 11:05
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 470/21: Listing of Kiliaro AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (474/21)

Correction refers to tick size tables and last trading day for equity rights
marked in bold below. 

Listing of Kiliaro AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Kiliaro AB, company registration number
556955-4271, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. 

Provided that Kiliaro AB, applies for admission to trading of its equities on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be
September 17, 2021 

Kiliaro AB has 5 708 544 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name:               KILI          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 8,855,308        
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016275333      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             234593         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556955-4271       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Equity Rights

Short name:           KILI TO1                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of warrants to  1,573,382                    
 be listed:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:             SEK 6,60 during the period September 12, 2022 - 
                 September 26, 2022               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:      September 12, 2022- September 26, 2022     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:        September 22, 2022               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:           SE0016288559                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:           1                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:         234594                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         First North STO/8                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:        MiFID II tick size table            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code            SSME                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:        SEK                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46113230204.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.