Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 470/21: Listing of Kiliaro AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (474/21)

Listing of Kiliaro AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Kiliaro AB, company registration number 556955-4271, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Kiliaro AB, applies for admission to trading of its equities on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be September 17, 2021 Kiliaro AB has 5 708 544 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: KILI ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 8,855,308 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016275333 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 234593 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556955-4271 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: KILI TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to 1,573,382 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: SEK 6,60 during the period September 12, 2022 - September 26, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: September 12, 2022- September 26, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: September 22, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016288559 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 234594 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ----------------