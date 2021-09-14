DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR (WSRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Sep-2021 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 13/09/2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 79.3036
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18529981
CODE: WSRI
