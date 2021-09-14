Anzeige
14.09.2021
Solidium Oy: RESOLUTION OF THE SOLE SHAREHOLDER OF SOLIDIUM OY ON CAPITAL REPAYMENT

The State of Finland, being the sole shareholder of Solidium Oy, has on 14 September 2021 resolved that Solidium will transfer all its shares in SSAB AB worth EUR 271 million as capital repayment to the State of Finland. Consequently, Solidium's holding in SSAB will decrease from 6.3 per cent to 0.0 per cent and Solidium's number of votes from 8.0 per cent to 0.0 per cent.


Further information: CEO Antti Mäkinen, tel. +358 (0)50 561 1501

Solidium is a limited liability company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority owner in eleven listed companies: Elisa, Kemira, Konecranes, Metso Outotec, Nokia, Nokian Tyres, Outokumpu, Sampo, Stora Enso, TietoEVRY and Valmet. The market value of Solidium's total investments is approximately 9.7 billion euros. Further information: www.solidium.fi.


