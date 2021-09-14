

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Reinsurance company Swiss Re (SSREY.PK), Monday said it has joined hands with BlaBlaCar, a community-based travel platform, and vehicle insurance provider L'olivier Assurance to launch BlaBlaCar Coach, a smartphone app that offers drivers personalized coaching and tips for safer driving with annual car insurance.



BlaBlaCar Coach app is available with a co-branded annual car insurance named 'BlaBlaCar Assurance par L'olivier,' the company said in a statement.



The BlaBlaCar Coach is powered by Coloride, Swiss Re's technology for driver coaching and assessment. The app can be activated when a new driving journey starts, the company said.



The app analyses the driver's conduct at the wheel, including phone usage and other distractions, without needing installation of any additional equipment.



At the end of the ride, the app provides the driver with recommendations to develop a safer driving style, the Swiss company said.



