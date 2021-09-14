- Steigerung des Nettoumsatzes um 36,1% gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum auf 162,4 Mio. im 4. Quartal des GJ 2021 und um 36,2% für das gesamte Geschäftsjahr 2021 auf 612,1 Mio. €
- Starkes Zwei-Jahres-Nettoumsatzwachstum von 60,5% (Q4 2021 vs. 2019) und ein Nettoumsatzwachstum von 61,5% für das gesamte Geschäftsjahr (GJ 2021 vs. 2019)
- Anhaltend starke Profitabilität mit einem bereinigten EBITDA für das gesamte Geschäftsjahr 2021 von 54,9 Mio. gegenüber 35,4 Mio. im Geschäftsjahr 2020 was einem deutlichen Wachstum von 55,2% entspricht
- Anstieg der bereinigten EBITDA-Marge auf 9,0% von 7,9% im vorangegangenen Geschäftsjahr 2020
- Bestätigung des langfristigen GMV Wachstum mit einem CAGR von 22% bis 25% auf einem nachhaltigen Profitabilitätsniveau von 7% bis 9% des bereinigten EBITDA. Prognose für das gesamte Geschäftsjahr 2022 für ein GMV von 750-770 Mio. und eine bereinigte EBITDA-Marge in der oberen Hälfte der langfristigen Zielsetzung
Quartalsergebnisse für das 4. Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 2021: Mytheresa meldet ein weiteres Quartal mit außergewöhnlichem Umsatzwachstum und einem Nettoumsatz von 612,1 Mio. für das gesamte GJ 2021 einem Wachstum von 36,2% gegenüber dem Vorjahr und 61,5% gegenüber dem gesamten GJ 2019
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) ("Mytheresa" oder das "Unternehmen"), die Muttergesellschaft der Mytheresa Group GmbH, gab heute die Finanzergebnisse für das vierte Quartal und des gesamten Geschäftsjahres 2021 bekannt, welches am 30. Juni endete. Die digitale Multibrand-Luxusplattform konnte ihr starkes Wachstum fortsetzen. Dieses wurde durch die Veränderung des Kundenverhaltens und das Geschäftsmodell, das sich auf die High-End Luxuskundinnen und kunden sowie starke Partnerschaften mit den Marken fokussiert, erreicht. Mytheresa war in der Lage, ein hervorragendes Wachstum bei gleichzeitig stabilen Bruttogewinnmargen über das gesamte Geschäftsjahr 2021 zu erzielen sowie die Bottom-Line zu stärken. Das beständige Wachstum zeigt sich auch in der 2-Jahres-Wachstumsrate des Nettoumsatzes von 60,5% im vierten Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 2021 gegenüber dem entsprechenden Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 2019 und von 61,5% für das gesamte Geschäftsjahr 2021 gegenüber 2019.
Michael Kliger, Mytheresa Chief Executive Officer, sagt: "Trotz eines Jahres, das von anhaltender Unsicherheit und noch nie dagewesenen Veränderungen geprägt war, konnten wir erneut ein starkes Wachstum der Neukunden und -kundinnen verzeichnen und hervorragende Ergebnisse erzielen. Wir sehen das als Bestätigung unserer einzigartigen und herausragenden Positionierung gegenüber unseren Kunden und Kundinnen sowie unseren Markenpartnern auf globaler Ebene. Mytheresa's Fokus auf ein kuratiertes Produktangebot, Content und Service führte zu außergewöhnlichen Umsatzergebnissen, die unsere Erwartungen übertrafen, bei gleichzeitig stabiler Bruttogewinnmarge und am Wichtigsten mit extrem hoher Kundenzufriedenheit. All dies stärkt unsere Position als eine der weltweit führenden digitalen Plattformen für Luxusmode. Die Veränderung des Kundenverhaltens hin zu digitalen Angeboten hat sich durch die Pandemie signifikant beschleunigt.
Wir sind der festen Überzeugung, dass sich dieser Trend auch nach der Pandemie fortsetzen und wahrscheinlich zu den starken Marktwachstumsraten zurückkehren wird, die wir vor Beginn der Pandemie gesehen haben."
Kliger ergänzt, "Mit Blick auf die Zukunft werden wir weiterhin ein einzigartiges Kundenerlebnis bieten und unsere Partnerschaften mit den begehrtesten globalen Luxusmarken vertiefen. In Anbetracht unserer starken finanziellen Position, der ausgezeichneten Dynamik bei den Kundenkohorten und der operativen Exzellenz sind wir sehr zuversichtlich, auch im Geschäftsjahr 2022 starke Ergebnisse zu erzielen."
FINANZIELLE HIGHLIGHTS FÜR DAS VIERTE QUARTAL ZUM 30. JUNI 2021
- Nettoumsatz steigt im Jahresvergleich um 36,1% auf 162,4 Mio. €
- Starke Bruttomarge von 47,7%, verglichen mit 46,3% im Vorjahreszeitraum
- Bereinigtes EBITDA von 11,2 Mio. €, verglichen mit 15,1 Mio. im Vorjahreszeitraum, das durch einmalige Kosteneinsparungen während COVID beeinflusst wurde, die nicht dem historischen Trend entsprachen
- Bereinigter Nettogewinn von 7,6 Mio. €, verglichen mit 9,4 Mio. im Vorjahreszeitraum
FINANZIELLE HIGHLIGHTS FÜR DIE ZWÖLF MONATE BIS ZUM 30. JUNI 2021
- Nettoumsatz steigt im Jahresvergleich um 36,2% auf 612,1 Mio. €
- LTM-Wachstum bei aktiven Kunden von 38,0% mit 671.000 aktiven Kunden
- Stabile Bruttomarge von 46,9 im Vergleich zu 46,7% im GJ 2020
- Bereinigtes EBITDA von 54,9 Mio. €, verglichen mit 35,4 Mio. im Vorjahreszeitraum
- Bereinigte EBITDA-Marge von 9,0%, verglichen mit 7,9% im Vorjahreszeitraum
- Bereinigtes Betriebsergebnis von 46,7 Mio. €, verglichen mit 27,5 Mio. im Vorjahreszeitraum
- Bereinigter Nettogewinn von 32,1 Mio. €, verglichen mit 19,3 Mio. im Vorjahreszeitraum
AKTUELLE BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
Globale Expansion:
- Starkes Wachstum in allen Regionen mit +36,1% gegenüber Q4 GJ20 und +60,5% gegenüber Q4 GJ19
- Hervorragendes Wachstum in den Vereinigten Staaten mit +133,3% gegenüber Q4 FY20
- Außergewöhnliche Events für Topkundinnen in Peking im TRB-Tempel und in Paris in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Centre Pompidou
Starke Markenpartnerschaften:
- Exklusive Kollektionen und Pre-Launches in Zusammenarbeit mit Alexander McQueen, Loro Piana, Jacquemus, Missoni, Brunello Cucinelli, Roger Vivier, Valentino, Christian Louboutin und vielen anderen
- Entwicklung des "Curated Platform Model" als Weiterentwicklung des Partnerschaftsansatzes, um die großen Marken in die operativen Prozesse zu integrieren und somit Skalierbarkeit, Nachlieferung und Kapitaleffizienz zu gewährleisten
- Erster Beauty Pop-Up in Zusammenarbeit mit Estée Lauder Companies mit La Mer, Frédéric Malle und By Killian
Hochwertiges Kundenwachstum:
- Wachstum der aktiven Kunden und Kundinnen um 38,0% im Jahresvergleich auf 671.000 (LTM)
- Rekordwachstum bei Erstkäufern und -käuferinnen in Q4 FY21 mit 110.000 neuen Kunden
- Anhaltend positive Wiederkaufsraten der in Q2 GJ21 gewonnenen Neukundenkohorten in Q4 GJ21 vs. den in Q2 GJ20 gewonnenen Neukundenkohorten im Vergleich zu Q4 GJ20
- Starkes Wachstum der Anzahl der Top-Kunden und Top-Kundinnen von 64% sowie des durchschnittlichen Nettoumsatzes pro Top-Kunde in Q4 GJ21
- Neue Partnerschaft mit Vestiaire Collective und Lancierung eines einzigartigen Resale Service für Mytheresa Top-Kunden und -kundinnen
Konstant starke Performance:
- Aufrechterhaltung der Geschäftskontinuität in allen Geschäftsbereichen, wobei die Gesundheit und das Wohlbefinden aller Mytheresa Mitarbeiter oberste Priorität haben
- Weiterhin sehr hohe Kundenzufriedenheit mit einem Net Promoter Score von 85,6 in Q4 GJ21
- Starke Bruttogewinnmarge basierend auf einem hohen Anteil an Vollpreisverkäufen und stabile operative Kostenmarge in Q4 GJ21 und für das gesamte Geschäftsjahr 2021
GESCHÄFTSAUSBLICK
Für das gesamte Geschäftsjahr, das am 30. Juni 2022 endet, erwarten wir:
- GMV in der Größenordnung von 750 bis 770 Mio. €, was einem Wachstum von 22% bis 25% entspricht
- Wachstum der aktiven Kunden und Kundinnen um 22% bis 25 %, wodurch sich die Kundenbasis auf 820.000 bis 845.000 aktive Kunden vergrößert
- Nettoumsatz bei 680 Mio. bis 700 Mio.
- Bruttogewinn von 345 Mio. bis 355 Mio. €, was einem Wachstum von 21% bis 24% entspricht
- Bereinigte EBITDA-Marge in der oberen Hälfte der langfristigen Spanne von 7% bis 9%
Die vorstehenden zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen geben die Erwartungen von Mytheresa zum heutigen Zeitpunkt wieder. In Anbetracht einer Reihe von Risikofaktoren, Ungewissheiten und Annahmen, die im Folgenden erläutert werden, können die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse erheblich abweichen. Der Brutto-Merchandise-Value (GMV) ist ein Indikator für den Verkauf von Waren, die durch unsere Bemühungen generiert wurden, und wir betrachten den GMV daher als eine operative Kennzahl. Mytheresa beabsichtigt nicht, seine zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen bis zur nächsten Bekanntgabe der Quartalsergebnisse zu aktualisieren, es sei denn, es handelt sich um öffentlich zugängliche Aussagen.
INFORMATIONEN ZUR TELEFONKONFERENZ UND ZUM WEBCAST
Mytheresa wird am 14. September 2021 um 8:00 Uhr US Ostküstenzeit (14:00 Uhr MESZ) eine Telefonkonferenz zu den Finanzergebnissen des vierten Quartals 2021 abhalten. Diejenigen, die per Webcast teilnehmen möchten, sollten über die Investor-Relations-Website von Mytheresa unter https://investors.mytheresa.com auf die Konferenz zugreifen. Diejenigen, die per Telefon teilnehmen möchten, können sich unter +1 (833) 979-2860 (USA) oder +1 (236) 714-2917 (International) einwählen. Eine Aufzeichnung wird als Webcast auf der Investor Relations Website von Mytheresa verfügbar sein. Die telefonische Aufzeichnung wird ab 11:00 Uhr US Ostküstenzeit (17:00 Uhr MESZ) am 14. September 2021 bis zum 21. September 2021 unter der Nummer +1 (800) 585-8367 (USA) oder +1 (416) 621-4642 (International) verfügbar sein. Der Passcode für die Aufzeichnung lautet 5598406.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic; future sales, expenses, and profitability; future development and expected growth of our business and industry; our ability to execute our business model and our business strategy; having available sufficient cash and borrowing capacity to meet working capital, debt service and capital expenditure requirements for the next twelve months; and projected capital spending. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements and our prospects, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below.
We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make.
You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.
Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, including the section titled "Risk Factors" in our final prospectus under Rule 424(b) filed with the SEC on January 22, 2021 in connection with our IPO and 6-K (reporting our quarterly results). These documents are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investors.mytheresa.com.
ABOUT NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
We review a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following business and non-IFRS metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Net Income because they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, we believe these measures are helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results, because they exclude the impact of items that are outside the control of management or not reflective of our ongoing operations and performance. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Net Income have limitations, because they exclude certain types of expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income as supplemental information only. You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons we consider it appropriate for supplemental analysis.
Our non-IFRS financial measures include:
- Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income before finance expense (net), taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude U.S. sales tax expenditures temporarily borne by us through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, IPO preparation and transaction costs and share-based compensation expenses.
- Adjusted Operating Income is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as operating income, adjusted to exclude U.S. sales tax expenditures temporarily borne by us through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, any IPO preparation and transaction costs and share-based compensation expenses.
- Adjusted Net Income is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income, adjusted to exclude U.S. sales tax expenditures temporarily borne by us, finance expenses on our Shareholder Loans, IPO preparation and transaction costs, share-based compensation expenses and related income tax effects.
We are not able to forecast net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect net income (loss), including, but not limited to, Income taxes and Interest expense and, as a result, are unable to provide a reconciliation to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA.
ABOUT MYTHERESA
Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations.
For more information, please visit https://investors.mytheresa.com/.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
Financial Results and Key Operating Metrics
(Amounts in millions)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
June 30,
June 30,
Change
(in millions) (unaudited)
Active customer
486
671
38.0%
486
671
38.0%
Total orders shipped (LTM in thousands)
1,092
1,505
37.9%
1,092
1,505
37.9%
Average order value (LTM)
600
595
(0.9%)
600
595
(0.9%)
Net sales
119.3
162.4
36.1%
449.5
612.1
36.2%
Gross profit
55.3
77.4
40.1%
209.9
287.0
36.7%
Gross profit margin(1)
46.3%
47.7%
140 BPs
46.7%
46.9%
20 BPs
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
15.1
11.2
(25.5%)
35.4
54.9
55.2%
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)
12.6%
6.9%
(570 BPs)
7.9%
9.0%
110 BPs
Adjusted Operating Income(2)
12.9
9.1
(29.6%)
27.5
46.7
69.8%
Adjusted Operating Income margin(1)
10.8%
5.6%
(520 BPs)
6.1%
7.6%
150 BPs
Adjusted Net Income(2)
9.4
7.6
(19.3%)
19.3
32.1
66.5%
Adjusted Net Income margin(1)
7.9%
4.7%
(320 BPs)
4.3%
5.2%
90 BPs
(1)
As a percentage of net sales.
(2)
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Operating Income, adjusted net income are measures not defined under IFRS. For further information about how we calculate these measures and limitations of its use, see below.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
Financial Results and Key Operating Metrics
(Amounts in millions)
The following are reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Net Income to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
June 30,
June 30,
Change
(in millions) (unaudited)
Net income
11.1
(8.0)
(172.2%)
6.4
(32.6)
(613.3%)
Finance expenses, net
(0.4)
(0.3)
(16.3%)
11.1
(15.1)
(235.7%)
Income tax expense
2.8
2.1
(25.5%)
3.4
15.5
351.5%
Depreciation and amortization
2.1
2.1
(0.7%)
7.9
8.2
4.4%
thereof depreciation of right-of use assets
€ 1.4
€ 1.3
(5.5%)
€ 5.1
€ 5.2
2.1%
EBITDA
15.6
(4.1)
(126.4%)
28.8
(23.9)
(183.1%)
U.S. sales tax(1)
(0.8)
0.0
(100.0%)
1.3
0.0
(100.0%)
IPO preparation and transaction costs(2)
0.2
0.0
(100.0%)
5.2
7.0
34.1%
IPO-related share-based compensation(3)
0.0
15.3
N/A
0.1
71.9
N/A
Adjusted EBITDA
15.1
11.2
(25.5%)
35.4
54.9
55.2%
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
June 30,
June 30,
Change
(in millions) (unaudited)
Operating Income
13.5
(6.2)
(146.4%)
20.9
(32.2)
(253.8%)
U.S. sales tax(1)
(0.8)
0.0
(100.0%)
1.3
0.0
(100.0%)
IPO preparation and transaction costs(2)
0.2
0.0
(100.0%)
5.2
7.0
34.1%
IPO-related share-based compensation(3)
0.0
15.3
N/A
0.1
71.9
N/A
Adjusted Operating Income
12.9
9.1
(29.6%)
27.5
46.7
69.8%
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
Financial Results and Key Operating Metrics
(Amounts in millions)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
June 30,
June 30,
Change
(in millions) (unaudited)
Net Income
11.1
(8.0)
(172.2%)
6.4
(32.6)
(613.3%)
U.S. sales tax(1)
(0.8)
0.0
(100.0%)
1.3
0.0
(100.0%)
IPO preparation and transaction costs(2)
0.2
0.0
(100.0%)
5.2
7.0
34.1%
IPO-related share-based compensation (3)
0.0
15.3
N/A
0.1
71.9
N/A
Finance expenses on shareholder loans (4)
(1.4)
(0.3)
(80.3%)
9.6
(16.2)
(268.2%)
Income tax effect(5)
0.2
0.5
107.6%
(3.3)
2.1
(162.7%)
Adjusted Net Income
9.4
7.6
(19.3%)
19.3
32.1
66.5%
(1)
Represents expenses related to sales tax liabilities temporarily borne by us through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 in the United States. We temporarily incurred sales tax related liabilities on customer purchases in the United States because we were not able to charge our customers for these amounts at the point of sale under our previous IT configuration. Due to upgrades in our IT infrastructure during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, we no longer incur these expenses, as we charge the applicable U.S. sales tax directly to our customers.
(2)
Represents non-recurring professional fees, including consulting, legal and accounting fees, related to this offering, which are classified within selling, general and administrative expenses.
(3)
In FY21, with the effective IPO, certain key management personnel received a one-time granted share-based compensation with €3.2 million other long-term plans canceled. In FY20, certain key management personnel received share-based compensation from our ultimate parent. We do not consider these expenses to be indicative of our core operating performance.
(4)
Our Adjusted Net Income excludes finance expenses associated with our Shareholder Loans, which we do not consider to be indicative of our core performance. We did not receive any cash proceeds under the Shareholder Loans, which originated as part of the Neiman Marcus acquisition in 2014. In January 2021, we repaid our Shareholder Loans (principal plus outstanding interest) using a portion of the net proceeds from our initial public offering.
(5)
Reflects adjustments to historical income tax expense to reflect changes in taxable income for each of the periods presented due to changes in finance expenses related to the Shareholder Loans, assuming a statutory tax rate of 27.8%.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit and Comprehensive Income
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(in thousands)
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Net sales
119,271
162,368
449,487
612,096
Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
(63,993)
(84,939)
(239,546)
(325,053)
Gross profit
55,278
77,429
209,941
287,043
Shipping and payment cost
(12,383)
(19,535)
(52,857)
(71,466)
Marketing expenses
(13,198)
(22,326)
(62,507)
(81,558)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(14,632)
(39,449)
(66,427)
(157,151)
Depreciation and amortization
(2,140)
(2,125)
(7,885)
(8,232)
Other expense (income), net
525
(231)
645
(799)
Operating income
13,450
(6,237)
20,911
(32,162)
Finance (expense) income, net
387
324
(11,119)
15,091
Income (loss) before income taxes
13,837
(5,913)
9,791
(17,070)
Income tax (expense) income
(2,777)
(2,070)
(3,441)
(15,534)
Net income (loss)
11,060
(7,983)
6,350
(32,604)
Cash Flow Hedge
335
43
Income Taxes related to Cash Flow Hedge
(92)
20
Foreign currency translation
(14)
4,730
Other comprehensive income (loss)
229
63
4,730
Comprehensive income (loss)
11,289
(7,920)
11,080
(32,604)
Basic and diluted earnings per share
0.16
(0.09)
0.09
(0.42)
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding (basic and diluted)
70,190,687
86,321,840
70,190,687
77,360,088
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Amounts in thousands)
(in thousands)
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
Assets
Non-current assets
Intangible assets and goodwill
154,966
155,611
Property and equipment, net
9,570
8,810
Right-of-use assets
19,001
14,009
Total non-current assets
183,537
178,430
Current assets
Inventories
169,131
247,054
Trade and other receivables
4,815
5,030
Other assets
18,950
14,667
Cash and cash equivalents
9,367
76,760
Total current assets
202,263
343,510
Total assets
385,800
521,941
Shareholders' equity and liabilities
Subscribed capital
1
1
Capital reserve
91,008
444,951
Accumulated Deficit
(28,234)
(60,837)
Other comprehensive income
1,602
1,602
Total shareholders' equity
64,377
385,718
Non-current liabilities
Shareholder Loans
191,194
Other liabilities
5,905
Tax liabilities
3,853
14,293
Provisions
582
717
Lease liabilities
13,928
8,786
Deferred tax liabilities, net
1,130
2,308
Total non-current liabilities
216,592
26,104
Current liabilities
Liabilities to banks
10,000
Lease liabilities
5,787
5,361
Contract liabilities
6,758
10,975
Trade and other payables
36,158
43,558
Other liabilities
46,128
50,225
Total current liabilities
104,831
110,118
Total liabilities
321,422
136,223
Total shareholders' equity and liabilities
385,800
521,941
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Amounts in thousands)
(in thousands)
Subscribed
Capital
Accumulated
Foreign
Total
Balance as of July 1, 2019
72
148,960
(34,584)
(3,128)
111,320
Net income
6,350
6,350
Other comprehensive income
4,730
4,730
Comprehensive income
6,350
4,730
11,080
Distribution
(191,207)
(191,207)
Contribution
96,938
96,938
Legal Reorganization
(71)
36,252
36,180
Share-based compensation
65
65
Balance as of June 30, 2020
1
91,008
(28,234)
1,602
64,377
Balance as of July 1, 2020
1
91,008
(28,234)
1,602
64,377
Net loss
(32,604)
(32,604)
Other comprehensive income
Comprehensive loss
(32,604)
(32,604)
Capital increase initial public offering
283,224
283,224
IPO related transaction costs
(4,550)
(4,550)
Share-based compensation
75,270
75,270
Balance as of June 30, 2021
1
444,951
(60,837)
1,602
385,718
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
Year ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2020
2021
Net income (loss)
6,350
(32,604)
Adjustments for
Depreciation and amortization
7,885
8,232
Finance (income) expense, net
11,119
(15,091)
Share-based compensation
65
75,270
Income tax expense
3,441
15,534
Change in operating assets and liabilities
(Decrease) increase in provisions
(200)
135
Increase in inventories
(33,097)
(77,922)
(Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables
833
(215)
Decrease (increase) in other assets
(10,510)
4,281
(Decrease) increase in other liabilities
17,894
(1,809)
Increase in contract liabilities
2,210
4,217
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables
6,745
7,400
Income taxes paid
(2,176)
(3,915)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
10,559
(16,486)
Expenditure for property and equipment and intangible assets
(2,420)
(2,934)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
40
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(2,420)
(2,894)
Interest paid
(2,973)
(4,257)
Proceeds from bank liabilities
90,750
64,990
Repayment of liabilities from banks
(84,399)
(74,990)
Repayment of Shareholder loan
(171,827)
Proceeds from capital increase
283,224
IPO preparation and transaction costs
(4,550)
Lease payments
(4,256)
(5,800)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(878)
86,790
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
7,261
67,411
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
2,120
9,367
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(14)
(18)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
9,367
76,760
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005573/de/
