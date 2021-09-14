Exterro, Inc.: E-Discovery Day 2021: Date Announced

The sixth-annual industry-wide event will take place December 3 with the goal of bringing together e-discovery professionals from around the world to meet, have fun and learn from experts.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro Inc., the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, and the Association of Corporate Counsel exclusive Alliance Partner for E-Discovery, announced the official celebration date for E-Discovery Day 2021, December 3, 2021. E-Discovery Day is an annual event in which the e-discovery industry comes together to celebrate the vital and growing role that e-discovery plays in the legal process. It is an industry-wide, vendor-neutral celebration started and spearheaded by Exterro that includes in-person educational and networking events, online webinars, CLE opportunities, social media conversation, and more.



"E-Discovery Day has come a long way over the past six years, and we're looking forward to seeing what organizations across the e-discovery industry do to support it this year," said Chief Marketing Officer Bill Piwonka. "Working remotely and the COVID-19 pandemic has made it challenging for e-discovery professionals to connect and learn from each other. That's why this year we are really focusing on getting e-discovery professionals together in a virtual or in-person format."

E-Discovery Day was started in 2015 by Exterro as an opportunity for legal professionals from around the world to come together and celebrate the vital-and growing-role that they play in the legal process. Exterro welcomes and encourages all vendors and educators who wish to participate in E-Discovery Day.

Last year, 33 organizations representing Industry Associations, Universities, Vendors, Publishing and more supported E-Discovery Day.

Individuals looking to stay up to date on all of the E-Discovery Day activities can visit ediscoveryday.com, powered by Exterro and sign up for the email newsletter, which will keep you abreast of major developments.

