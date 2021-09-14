Longevity Labs, Inc.: New Approaches for Understanding and Treating Joint and Back Pain Using Spermidine and Other Novel Compounds Presented by Elizabeth Yurth, MD, at 7th Annual Biohacking Conference

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / New novel compounds for addressing pain and inflammation, such as the natural molecule spermidine, originally discovered in semen, epigallocatechin, and even the simple sugar trehalose, are proving to be unique and powerful tools in treating joint and back issues.

Elizabeth Yurth, MD, will explore and present the science behind these new approaches in targeting inflammation as the root cause of chronic joint and back pain in a presentation at the 7th Annual Biohacking Conference hosted by Dave Asprey.

What: Is 2021 The Year We Finally Take a New Approach to Joint and Back Pain?, a presentation by Elizabeth Yurth, MD.

When: September 18, 2021; 11:00 a.m. - 11:50 a.m. EDT

Where: 7th Annual Biohacking Conference, Hyatt Regency Hotel, Orlando Florida

Who: Elizabeth Yurth, MD, ABPMR, ABAARM, FAARM, FAARFM, FSSRP is the Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of the Boulder Longevity Institute and a scientific advisory board member of Longevity Labs, Inc. The Boulder Longevity Institute specializes in advanced, research-based longevity medicine including treatments such as Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy, Regenerative Orthopedic Procedures, and Regenerative Peptide Therapy, with a result-oriented approach to health optimization. Dr. Yurth is double board-certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Anti-Aging/Regenerative Medicine.

Why:

Contrary to popular belief, degenerative joint and disk disease are not simply wear-and-tear problems

There's evolving science pointing to disease mechanisms that are really causing joint and back pain

Reducing inflammation, enhancing autophagy and repairing mitochondria can minimize pain and support repair of joints and discs

Novel compounds such as spermidine, trehalose, and others, address all three of these critical activities

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Scott

248-766-9482

mike@volumepr.com

SOURCE: Longevity Labs, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/663873/New-Approaches-for-Understanding-and-Treating-Joint-and-Back-Pain-Using-Spermidine-and-Other-Novel-Compounds-Presented-by-Elizabeth-Yurth-MD-at-7th-Annual-Biohacking-Conference