NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 13 September 2021 were: 991.11p Capital only 996.82p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 70,000 ordinary shares on 10th September 2021, the Company has 98,963,193 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.