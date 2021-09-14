

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) announced Breakthrough Therapy Designation has been granted in in China for investigational bemarituzumab in first-line treatment of patients with FGFR2b overexpressing and human epidermal growth factor receptor-negative metastatic and locally advanced gastric and GEJ cancers in combination with modified FOLFOX6. The designation is supported by results from the phase 2 FIGHT study.



Zai Lab has an exclusive license to develop and commercialize bemarituzumab in Greater China. Zai Lab collaborated with Five Prime on the phase 2 FIGHT trial in Greater China.



