Bergio International, Inc.: Bergio International's Newest Acquisition GearBubble Launches Sterling Silver Holiday Jewelry Collection to Over 10,000 Retail Sellers for Fourth Quarter

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and world leader in fine and fashion jewelry design, manufacturing, and retail, announced that GearBubble, their newest B2B portfolio acquisition, has officially unveiled their holiday jewelry collection. Introduced on Friday, September 10, 2021, the sterling silver designs of four necklaces, a bracelet, and earrings, are now available to over 10,000 active retail sellers.

GearBubble is a B2B e-commerce fulfillment platform that improves customer experience through integration with Amazon, Etsy, and more. While lacking access to quality jewelry in the past, GearBubble still managed to sell 12,000 units per day, with some peak months surpassing 100,000 units. With the launch of the new jewelry collection, GearBubble will provide its sellers with premium jewelry items. The addition of experimental gifting options, which includes upsells such as gift boxes and personalized messages, will create the opportunity for higher order values.

President and Founder of GearBubble, Don Wilson, is a savvy entrepreneur recognized throughout the e-commerce industry for his successful digital marketing campaigns. He has mentored many of the top leaders in the e-commerce space, helping not only himself but many others make millions of dollars selling online. He saw the game changing opportunity to partner with Bergio International to gain access to their virtual integration, allowing for higher quality jewelry items and better pricing.

Berge Abajian, Chief Executive Officer of Bergio International, shared, "We are excited to have GearBubble full operational capacity and are projecting a robust fourth quarter this holiday season. This launch will show the exciting direction of all the decisions that have been made this year and will finally reflect a full quarter with the two newest acquisitions GearBubble and Aphrodite's. This is expected to positively impact sales for the GearBubble portfolio asset, along with the overall Bergio International bottom line.

Berge Abajian added, "During our much anticipated fourth quarter, GearBubble customers can expect seamless operations, on-time deliveries, and premium customer service. By controlling our supply chain and having their jewelry come directly from the manufacturer within the same portfolio, we will be able to avoid most issues retailers face during this time of year."

CEO Berge Abajian will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 13, 2021, to discuss growth, acquisitions, and vision. All investors are encouraged to attend and ask questions directly to the CEO. For more information, visit https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487781&tp_key=e2bca7d62c&sti=brgo.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding our business strategy and plans as well as expectations of future growth, all of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and include those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological changes; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

