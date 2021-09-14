Adcore Inc.: Adcore to Launch the Adcore Marketing Cloud at a Special Event on Wednesday, September 22 at 10:30 am ET

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO.WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), announced today it will unveil its Adcore Marketing Cloud ("AMC") at a special launch event on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM ET. During the event, Adcore management will present its new AMC solution which brings together the Company's four applications under one scalable cloud-based platform.

Omri Brill, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The launch of the Adcore Marketing Cloud after an intense development effort by all of Adcore's tech hubs around the globe, is an important milestone for our Company. The cloud infrastructure will make it even easier for our customers and partners to take their digital marketing to the next level and drive revenue with our world class technology solutions and expertise. Additionally, the Adcore Marketing Cloud provides a more scalable platform as we aggressively enhance and expand Adcore-developed solutions as well as lay the foundation for third-party application integration. We encourage all of our stakeholders to take part in this launch event so they may experience this state-of-the-art platform first-hand and get a glimpse of the future of Adcore!"

Platform Overview Webcast on Wednesday, September 22 at 10:30 AM ET

Adcore Management will host a webcast for stakeholders and the general public on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM ET, during which CEO Omri Brill will provide an overview of the strategic importance of the platform for the Company, followed by a live interactive demo.

To access the live webcast:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UWcJHuunSICPEH_QYM_Lvw

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Martijn van den Bemd,

GM North America U.S. Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations Telephone: 647-497-5337 Telephone: 203-972-9200 Email: martijn@adcore.com Email:jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/663876/Adcore-to-Launch-the-Adcore-Marketing-Cloud-at-a-Special-Event-on-Wednesday-September-22-at-1030-am-ET